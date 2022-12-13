NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Acquires $31,860.00 in Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,173.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

NBTB stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.94. 5,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,840. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.60. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $48.68.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.48 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 29.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,512,000 after purchasing an additional 96,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,925,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,552,000 after buying an additional 53,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,980,000 after buying an additional 159,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Stories

