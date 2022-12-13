NEAR Protocol Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $106.57 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00009534 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00076346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00054616 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00023588 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004749 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 836,841,676 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 836,841,676 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.61635167 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 204 active market(s) with $49,909,803.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.