Nebulas (NAS) Hits Market Cap of $1.95 Million

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 27.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $777,161.96 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00529169 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.60 or 0.05191919 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,042,961 coins and its circulating supply is 63,531,158 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

