NEM (XEM) Price Tops $0.0330 on Exchanges

NEM (XEM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. One NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEM has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. NEM has a market capitalization of $296.87 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009278 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $901.12 or 0.05163023 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00511478 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About NEM

NEM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

