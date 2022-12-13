Neo Market Capitalization Achieves $516.61 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, Neo has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $516.61 million and $74.58 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $7.32 or 0.00041079 BTC on major exchanges.
About Neo
NEO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
