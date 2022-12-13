Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Short Interest Update

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 196,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOPMF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Neo Performance Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

NOPMF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. 2,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,897. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

