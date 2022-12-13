Nervos Network (CKB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.61 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 13th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $81.86 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,694.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00436760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021021 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.61 or 0.00851706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00108130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.40 or 0.00612987 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00262036 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

