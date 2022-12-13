Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,079,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Nestlé comprises about 1.9% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $116,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Nestlé by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 61,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Nestlé by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nestlé by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 86,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSRGY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,247. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $102.78 and a 1-year high of $141.95.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

