Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $405.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Pivotal Research raised Netflix from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $318.37.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $315.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.18. The company has a market cap of $140.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $620.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Netflix by 3,001.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,484,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.