Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,114.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 759,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,183,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 534.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after acquiring an additional 670,415 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $36,508,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,199,000 after acquiring an additional 354,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,479,000 after acquiring an additional 296,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,531 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,796. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,762. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.73. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

