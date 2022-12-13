New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Update

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the November 15th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

New Age Metals Stock Up 15.0 %

OTCMKTS:NMTLF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 7,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,131. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. New Age Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.

Get New Age Metals alerts:

About New Age Metals

(Get Rating)

See Also

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects, which consists of 67 claims covering an area of 11,620 hectares situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.