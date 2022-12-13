New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NEN opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $85.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.