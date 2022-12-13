New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,613. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.06. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st were issued a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

