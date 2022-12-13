NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 201.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.9% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 98,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $431,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

NEE stock opened at $87.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,215 shares of company stock worth $1,904,360 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

