Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.83.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of EFRTF opened at $7.62 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

