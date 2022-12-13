Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NXR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

NXR.UN opened at C$9.99 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$14.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$671.99 million and a PE ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.78.

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In related news, Director Kelly Clark Hanczyk purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.52 per share, with a total value of C$29,512.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 258,413 shares in the company, valued at C$2,460,091.76.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.