NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0206 on Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $758,849.83 and $493.37 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00013246 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005522 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00034624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005574 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00020253 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00242350 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000104 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01940404 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $7,332.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

