NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on NICE. Piper Sandler began coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $203.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. NICE has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $312.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. NICE had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $554.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.49 million. Analysts expect that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,157,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 2,541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,659,000 after purchasing an additional 473,242 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in NICE by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 868,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200,374 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in NICE by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,344,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,652,000 after purchasing an additional 187,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NICE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,568,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,282,000 after purchasing an additional 171,470 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

