Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Down 91.6% in November

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the November 15th total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Nickel 28 Capital Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of CONXF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. 43,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,465. Nickel 28 Capital has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.
Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile
