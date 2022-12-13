NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,783 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 2.5% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

