Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
Nitto Denko Price Performance
NDEKY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,275. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93. Nitto Denko has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $44.24.
Nitto Denko Company Profile
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nitto Denko (NDEKY)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.