Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

NDEKY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,275. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93. Nitto Denko has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $44.24.

Nitto Denko ( OTCMKTS:NDEKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Analysts anticipate that Nitto Denko will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

