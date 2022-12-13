Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 399,000 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the November 15th total of 194,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRAC. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,810,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 412.7% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 86,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noble Rock Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. 250,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,362. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

