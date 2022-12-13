Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Up 60.5% in November

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the November 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.57. 66,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($10.95) to €10.30 ($10.84) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.00 ($10.53) to €9.50 ($10.00) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 132 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 140 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.60 ($12.21) to €11.80 ($12.42) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

