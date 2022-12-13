North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$22.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.50.

Shares of TSE:NOA traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,414. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$12.65 and a 52 week high of C$20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$478.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.47.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,245,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,033,777.40.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

