Northland Securities Raises Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $45.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.65.

CIEN opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.36. Ciena has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $89,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,553,473.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,731 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ciena by 28.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ciena by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ciena by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,215,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at $443,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

