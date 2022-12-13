NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Trading Up 1.6%

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NWHUF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0501 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

