Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Shares Down 1.5%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 15,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA alerts:

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 aircraft. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.