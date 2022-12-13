Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $96.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Novavax by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. Novavax has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $236.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.50 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novavax will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

