Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $96.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2022

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

NVAX opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. Novavax has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $236.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.31) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth $65,066,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,027,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Novavax by 23.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,655,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,529,000 after buying an additional 688,564 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 938,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,078,000 after buying an additional 606,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 1,337.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 382,849 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

