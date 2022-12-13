NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $37.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NRG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NRG stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 92.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.