NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the November 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NS Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS NSSXF remained flat at $28.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. NS Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

Get NS Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on NS Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

NS Solutions Company Profile

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.