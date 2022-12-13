NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Update

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NSK Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NPSKY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. 8,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.82. NSK has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
NSK Company Profile
