NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Update

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NSK Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NPSKY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. 8,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.82. NSK has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

NSK Company Profile

Featured Stories

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

