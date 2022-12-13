Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
NUV opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $10.51.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
