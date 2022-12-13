Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NUV opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $10.51.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.