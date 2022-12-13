Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.36. 85,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,796. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY)
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.