Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.36. 85,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,796. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNY. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,884 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

