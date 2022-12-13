Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NXP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 101,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,974. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $16.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,266,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

