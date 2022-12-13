NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.845 per share by the semiconductor provider on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 65.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $11.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $173.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $234.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.6% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.