O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Livent comprises 1.5% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Livent by 2,902.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Livent Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTHM opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Livent Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.