O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Sells 57,252 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 57,252 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.8% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after purchasing an additional 467,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

NVDA stock opened at $175.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.20. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $313.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.68.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

