Oasis Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.87 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $252.97 million and approximately $29.87 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.50 or 0.07428303 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00034021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00076347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00054568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00023569 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001433 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04301388 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $15,062,098.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.