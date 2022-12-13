OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) Short Interest Update

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the November 15th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OCA Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OCAX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,107. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. OCA Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OCA Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 25,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

About OCA Acquisition

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

