OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy comprises about 0.5% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,075,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,955,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,217,000 after purchasing an additional 173,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,857,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,633,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,379,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,874. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.