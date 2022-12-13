OKB Market Capitalization Hits $1.38 Billion (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. OKB has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $26.32 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can now be bought for $22.96 or 0.00129523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00511462 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $901.16 or 0.05079003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,376.86 or 0.30304364 BTC.

About OKB

OKB’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

