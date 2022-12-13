Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OPOF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.15. 5,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $121.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

About Old Point Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

