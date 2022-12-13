Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ:OPOF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.15. 5,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $121.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
