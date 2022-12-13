Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,069 shares of company stock worth $47,574 in the last three months. 40.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at $113,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OLO opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 0.99. OLO has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that OLO will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

