Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the November 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Trading Down 6.1 %

OLNCF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 35,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,701. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and multi-chip microelectronic components for the aerospace, military, specialty automotive, medical, and sports and recreational industries, as well as ceramic track shoe spikes.

