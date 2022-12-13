OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT) Short Interest Up 289.8% in November

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 289.8% from the November 15th total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

OmniLit Acquisition Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OLIT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,483. OmniLit Acquisition has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $11.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OmniLit Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OmniLit Acquisition by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 251,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OmniLit Acquisition by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 80,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of OmniLit Acquisition by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 158,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OmniLit Acquisition by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

OmniLit Acquisition Company Profile

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

