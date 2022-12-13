Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Oncotelic Therapeutics Price Performance
OTCMKTS OTLC remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 113,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.
Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile
