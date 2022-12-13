ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Director Michael G. Hutchinson Sells 1,000 Shares

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ONE Gas Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $78.33. 848,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,675. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.62.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.
ONE Gas Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $33,454,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,536,000 after buying an additional 258,905 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at $17,585,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 59.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after buying an additional 170,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 36.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,892,000 after buying an additional 123,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.
ONE Gas Company Profile
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.
Read More
