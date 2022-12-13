ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Director Michael G. Hutchinson Sells 1,000 Shares

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $78.33. 848,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,675. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.62.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $33,454,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,536,000 after buying an additional 258,905 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at $17,585,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 59.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after buying an additional 170,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 36.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,892,000 after buying an additional 123,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

