OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading Down 4%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 657,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OCFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $18.50 to $15.90 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Down 3.8 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 22.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,107,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OneConnect Financial Technology
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.