OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading Down 4%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 657,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $18.50 to $15.90 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.27 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.87% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 22.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,107,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

(Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.