Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 153.7% from the November 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS OPHLY traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. Ono Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $9.50.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

