Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 153.7% from the November 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance
OTCMKTS OPHLY traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. Ono Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $9.50.
About Ono Pharmaceutical
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLY)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.